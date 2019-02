Leonard collected 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Celtics.

Leonard dominated so thoroughly that the blowout nature of the contest prevented him from recording an even sweeter stat line. Still, it was a well-rounded performance from the 27-year-old forward, and he'll now have two days to rest and recover for Friday's bout with the Trail Blazers.