Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 25 points in Friday's win

Leonard posted 25 points (8-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Spurs.

Leonard was inefficient as a scorer and couldn't find his range from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, he produced no shortage of counting stats while amassing a game-high point total, thanks in large part to his ability to get to the charity stripe. Leonard will look to keep it rolling during Sunday's matchup with the Magic.