Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 25 points in win
Leonard finished with 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Leonard led his team in scoring once again, adding some quality stats across multiple categories to bolster his value even further. He's averaging career highs in points (27.0) and rebounds (7.3) this season and although he's been taking games off for rest intermittently, he's a fantasy stud any time he takes the court.
