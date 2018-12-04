Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 27 points in 35 minutes

Leonard scored 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), grabbed eight rebounds and dished two assists in 35 minutes Monday as Toronto came up short against Denver.

Leonard continues to drive the Raptors who are still meshing while simultaneously establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA. The veteran swingman is posting career highs in both points per game and rebounds per game. He hasn't undergone a drastic shift in how he is utilized on offense, however, it does appear that he is moving his game closer to the hoop. Leonard is taking 28-percent of his shots from within four feet of the basket, his highest clip since the 2013-14 season, while taking only 22-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc, the second-lowest clip of his career, per Cleaning the Glass.