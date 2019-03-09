Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 31 points in Friday's win
Leonard amassed 31 points (14-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-104 win over the Pelicans.
Leonard was dominant offensively, delivering an efficient scoring performance while avoiding a heavy minutes load. Among the top scorers in the league Leonard is one of the worst distributors. With that being said, he typically provides more well-rounded stat lines than this, but the blowout nature of the contest resulted in modest production apart from his point total. Fantasy owners will want to continue keeping an eye on his status down the stretch of the regular season, especially with an upcoming back-to-back on the horizon (Sunday versus Heat, Monday versus Cavaliers).
