Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 32 points in Friday's loss
Leonard finished with 32 points (10-21 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, four steals, three rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime loss to the Nets.
Leonard has scored at least 32 points in four of the last five games. He also has 10 made threes and nine steals across the last two tilts. Leonard will almost certainly continue to be rested regularly through the season, so those in daily leagues will want to keep tabs on his status given that a back-to-back set against the Clippers and Warriors is on the horizon next week following Sunday's showdown with the Bucks.
