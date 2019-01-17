Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 33 points in loss
Leonard scored 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), and added four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics.
Leonard topped 30-points for the fourth time in five games, although he did little other than score. The only concern with Leonard from a fantasy aspect is that he continues to rest back-to-backs frequently. The 10 games he's missed on the year are the only thing preventing Leonard from being in the absolute top tier of fantasy options in season-long leagues. He's averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.9 minutes per game on the year.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: OK for first end of back-to-back•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads way in OT win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another huge night in win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Off injury report•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Comes up big in win over Bucks•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...