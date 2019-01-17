Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 33 points in loss

Leonard scored 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), and added four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics.

Leonard topped 30-points for the fourth time in five games, although he did little other than score. The only concern with Leonard from a fantasy aspect is that he continues to rest back-to-backs frequently. The 10 games he's missed on the year are the only thing preventing Leonard from being in the absolute top tier of fantasy options in season-long leagues. He's averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.9 minutes per game on the year.