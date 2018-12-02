Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 34 points Saturday

Leonard had 34 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers.

Leonard scored a game-high 34 points Saturday, continuing his excellent start to the season. The Raptors have now won 20 games and despite Kyle Lowry (back) sitting this one out, they show no signs of slowing down. Leonard is currently the fifth-ranked player in standard formats, on a per-game basis. Chances are he was drafted at the back end of the first round in many drafts making him a nice value pick at this early stage of the season.