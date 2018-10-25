Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 35 points in 35 minutes
Leonard scored 35 points (15-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed five rebounds, handed out two assists, recorded two steals and blocked two shots in 35 minutes Wednesday as Toronto topped Minnesota.
It just so happens that Leonard's laugh isn't the most noteworthy thing about him. He also happens to be an extremely gifted basketball player, who knew? The eighth-year wing is reminding everybody that he is a bonafide star in this league and Toronto has to be enjoying the ride. He is the unquestioned top option within their offense and will have every opportunity to flourish. Fantasy owners should be looking forward to a season of all-pro production.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores team-high 22 in win over Hornets•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't be held out of all back-to-backs•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 31 in win over Celtics•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in Raptors debut•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times