Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 35 points in 35 minutes

Leonard scored 35 points (15-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed five rebounds, handed out two assists, recorded two steals and blocked two shots in 35 minutes Wednesday as Toronto topped Minnesota.

It just so happens that Leonard's laugh isn't the most noteworthy thing about him. He also happens to be an extremely gifted basketball player, who knew? The eighth-year wing is reminding everybody that he is a bonafide star in this league and Toronto has to be enjoying the ride. He is the unquestioned top option within their offense and will have every opportunity to flourish. Fantasy owners should be looking forward to a season of all-pro production.