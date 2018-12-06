Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 36 points in 35 minutes

Leonard registered 36 points (13-24 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, five steals and one block in 35 minutes Wednesday as Toronto topped Philadelphia.

Leonard managed to post a season-high five steals Wednesday, to go along with his seventh 30-plus point scoring performance. The veteran swingman has been collecting accolades from the very beginning of his NBA career and appears to be in the hunt for an MVP to add to the trophy case. With his health in check, fantasy owners have no reason to doubt the career year that Leonard is enjoying thus far.