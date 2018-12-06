Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 36 points in 35 minutes
Leonard registered 36 points (13-24 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, five steals and one block in 35 minutes Wednesday as Toronto topped Philadelphia.
Leonard managed to post a season-high five steals Wednesday, to go along with his seventh 30-plus point scoring performance. The veteran swingman has been collecting accolades from the very beginning of his NBA career and appears to be in the hunt for an MVP to add to the trophy case. With his health in check, fantasy owners have no reason to doubt the career year that Leonard is enjoying thus far.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 27 points in 35 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 34 points Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Tallies season-high scoring total•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Posts 29 points, 10 boards in win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in return•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Getting closer to play back-to-backs•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...