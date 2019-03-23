Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 37 points in Friday's loss
Leonard totaled 37 points (12-23 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Thunder.
Leonard was quite efficient as a scorer but amassed twice as many turnovers as assists. Passing is the only part of his game that lags behind, and this was a perfect example of that. Fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on Leonard's status in advance of each of these last nine regular season games, as he's likely to be rested some down the stretch.
