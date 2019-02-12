Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores game-high 30 points
Leonard posted 30 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 127-125 win over the Nets.
Leonard led the way in the game scoring-wise, as Leonard was able to take over and come up clutch late in the fourth quarter with the game-winning bucket. Despite some shooting woes, Leonard's game is multi-faceted enough where he will be productive every night, regardless of how his shot is going.
