Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores team-high 22 in win over Hornets
Leonard scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-106 win over the Hornets.
After resting for Saturday's win in Washington, Leonard was back in the lineup on home court and put together his most efficient offensive performance of the season so far, even if his volume was reduced in the blowout. The 27-year-old is looking very comfortable in a Toronto uniform, and with Kyle Lowry around to ease his transition following his lost season in San Antonio, Leonard is already back to posting some very exciting fantasy numbers.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't be held out of all back-to-backs•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 31 in win over Celtics•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in Raptors debut•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Fills up box score in preseason win•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...