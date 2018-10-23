Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores team-high 22 in win over Hornets

Leonard scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-106 win over the Hornets.

After resting for Saturday's win in Washington, Leonard was back in the lineup on home court and put together his most efficient offensive performance of the season so far, even if his volume was reduced in the blowout. The 27-year-old is looking very comfortable in a Toronto uniform, and with Kyle Lowry around to ease his transition following his lost season in San Antonio, Leonard is already back to posting some very exciting fantasy numbers.