Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Set to play Sunday

Leonard will play in Sunday's game against Miami, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse won't rest anyone for the noon ET tip, though it's still possible Leonard, and other regulars, could sit out Tuesday's regular season finale against Minnesota. Leonard is coming off of a 29-point, six-rebound, four-assist effort in Friday's loss to Charlotte.

