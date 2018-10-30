Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Set to play Tuesday
Leonard (rest) will play and start Tuesday against the 76es, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Leonard will play Tuesday after getting the first night of the back-to-back off Monday against Milwaukee. On the year, Leonard is averaging 26.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 2.2 steals/blocks.
