Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Somewhat limited in Game 1 victory

Leonard finished with 23 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over the Warriors.

Leonard helped the Raptors to an impressive nine-point victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals but appeared troubled by an ongoing leg issue. He was certainly not as explosive as he had been throughout the Conference Finals, however, still played a team-high 43 minutes. It would appear as though he is going to play through the injury as long as he is physically able. Both teams will get two nights off before lining up again Sunday, meaning Leonard will at least be able to garner himself some rest as the Raptors push for a 2-0 series lead.