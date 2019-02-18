Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Starting All-Star Game

Leonard (knee) has been cleared to play and will start Sunday's All-Star Game according to TNT's live broadcast.

Leonard's status was unknown after he was held out of Toronto's final contest prior to the break, although he'll be ready to roll Sunday. He'll start alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and LeBron James as a member of team LeBron.

