Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Stellar effort in defeat

Leonard managed 29 points (12-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in the Raptors' 95-86 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

Leonard once again saw an uptick in his already voluminous usage rate with Kyle Lowry (thigh), Pascal Siakam (back) and Fred VanVleet (back) all sidelined, and he delivered a second consecutive prolific performance. The 27-year-old wing had also racked up 28 points versus the Trail Blazers in Lowry's absence Friday, and his rebound total Sunday was his highest since Nov. 16. Leonard had dealt with health concerns of his own recently in the form of a hip issue, but his performances the last two games indicate he's back at full health. He'll look to continue his torrid streak after a couple of days off when the Raptors face the Pacers on Wednesday.