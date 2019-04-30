Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Strong showing in Game 2 loss

Leonard accumulated 35 points (13-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.

Leonard has been absolutely superb here in the postseason and deposited another sterling stat line, albeit in a tight loss. After splitting the first two games at home, Leonard and company will look to regain home-court advantage during Thursday's Game 3. As such, the 27-year-old forward now has two full days of rest and can be expected to stay extremely aggressive for this pivotal tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...