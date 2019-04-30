Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Strong showing in Game 2 loss
Leonard accumulated 35 points (13-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.
Leonard has been absolutely superb here in the postseason and deposited another sterling stat line, albeit in a tight loss. After splitting the first two games at home, Leonard and company will look to regain home-court advantage during Thursday's Game 3. As such, the 27-year-old forward now has two full days of rest and can be expected to stay extremely aggressive for this pivotal tilt.
More News
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in 45 points in Game 1 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Hot hand, big game in clincher•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes in Game 4 win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in win•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Goes off for 37 in rout•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...