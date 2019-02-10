Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Struggles in Saturday's win
Leonard totaled 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 win over the Knicks.
Leonard returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with knee soreness. He has made just seven-of-26 field goal attempts across the last two contests, though he salvaged his last showing (Tuesday versus the 76ers) by sinking 16-of-17 free throws. He'll look to bounce back with a more efficient effort in Monday's matchup with the Nets.
