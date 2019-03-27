Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Swipes six steals in easy win
Leonard posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six steals, five assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Bulls.
Leonard matched his season high in steals despite seeing limited action, though he did earn the most minutes among the starters. With the next two matchups (Knicks on Thursday, Bulls on Saturday) likely to produce similar results in terms of lopsidedness, Leonard may not be needed to play all that many minutes. With that being said, he showed tonight that he's capable of turning in an impressive stat line without much playing time.
