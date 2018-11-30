Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Tallies season-high scoring total

Leonard piled up 37 points (14-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 44 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 131-128 overtime win over the Warriors.

Leonard wasn't really able to slow down counterpart Kevin Durant (51 points, 11 rebounds, six assists), but the forward more than made up for it with his performance on the offensive end. The 27-year-old was out of the gate, converting his first six attempts and finishing the first quarter with 13 points en route to delivering a new season-high scoring haul. Leonard's 44 minutes were also his most of the season, but he'll have a full day to rest and shouldn't be pressed too extensively in Saturday's game against the lowly Cavaliers.