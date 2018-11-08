Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Thrives in return from injury
Leonard (foot) delivered 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in the Raptors' 114-105 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Leonard appeared to be in top form after missing the last two games, posting a team-high scoring total and his third double-double of the season in the process. The 27-year-old has been a seamless fit in his new Toronto digs, working perfectly in concert with fellow superstar Kyle Lowry on his way to averages of 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 33.6 minutes over his first eight games.
