Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Ties season high to down Cavs
Leonard scored a game-high 37 points (12-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.
The 27-year-old tied his season high in scoring to lead a depleted Toronto roster to the win. The team continues to monitor his workload closely -- he'll once again get rested Saturday to avoid a back-to-back -- but the plan is working, as the Raps have the NBA's best record and Leonard is averaging career highs in scoring and rebounding while making a strong contribution in every fantasy category except blocks.
