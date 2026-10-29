Leonard (knee) is expected to be sidelined for at least three to four weeks, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

The extended absence represents a significant setback for Leonard, who will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. His absence should create additional offensive opportunities for Toronto's remaining rotation players, with guys like RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Allen Graves seeing more usage. Leonard's recovery timeline will be worth monitoring, as the reported window represents a minimum absence rather than a firm return date.