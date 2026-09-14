The Clippers and Raptors both agreed Monday to complete the trade sending Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Over two months after the deal was initially agreed upon, it will finally be processed following the NBA's investigation of salary-cap circumvention involving Leonard and the Clippers. The star forward is coming off one of the best seasons of his storied career in 2025-26 with Los Angeles, having averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over 65 regular-season appearances.