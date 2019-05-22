Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Unusually low scoring total in win

Leonard totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist across 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Leonard put up an unusually low 19 points after scoring at least 20 points in 12 straight games and at least 30 in his last four. He played a career-high 52 minutes in Sunday's Game 3 win, and clearly showed signs of fatigue in Game 4. With the series evened up at two games apiece, Leonard will get some much needed rest ahead of a big Game 5 on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...