Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Unusually low scoring total in win

Leonard totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist across 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Leonard put up an unusually low 19 points after scoring at least 20 points in 12 straight games and at least 30 in his last four. He played a career-high 52 minutes in Sunday's Game 3 win, and clearly showed signs of fatigue in Game 4. With the series evened up at two games apiece, Leonard will get some much needed rest ahead of a big Game 5 on Saturday.