Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will be rested Friday

Leonard will not play in Friday's game against Melbourne due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The stage was set for Leonard to make his home debut in Toronto on Friday, but fans will now have to wait until the start of the regular season. With C.J. Miles (rest) and OG Anunoby (personal) also sidelined, the Raptors will be fairly light on wing depth Friday, which may mean more minutes initially for Danny Green and Normal Powell.