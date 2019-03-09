Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will be rested Saturday

Leonard (rest) won't play in Sunday's game against Miami, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Leonard will be held out of Sunday's game due to the infamous load management. Look for Norman Powell and Patrick McCaw to pick up some extra minutes with Leonard resting. The star forward's expected to return for Monday's game against teh Cavaliers.

More News
Our Latest Stories