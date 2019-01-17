Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will be rested Thursday
Leonard will not play in Thursday's game against the Suns for rest purposes, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
With the Raptors playing the second game of a back-to-back set Thursday, Leonard, per usual, will be rested as the team continues to manages the All-Stars workload. Last time Leonard was rested, the Raptors went with two point guard in their starting lineup, but with Kyle Lowry also being rested Thursday, Normal Powell would be the most likely candidate to join Fred VanVleet in the starting five. Leonard is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the Grizzlies.
