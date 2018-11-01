Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will continue to sit back-to-backs
Leonard said Thursday that he'll continue to sit one-half of back-to-back sets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Leonard has already missed a pair of games in back-to-back situations this season, and it looks as though he'll continue that trend for the time being as he works his way back into form after sitting out the bulk of last season. To his credit, Leonard has looked every bit like the MVP candidate he was two years go, as he holds averages of 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists through six games. Expect Leonard to play in Phoenix on Friday night, but the Raptors then have a Sunday/Monday back-to-back against the Lakers and Jazz, so Leonard will likely sit out one of those contests. Looking further ahead, Toronto's next back-to-back set arrives Nov. 16 (at Boston) and 17 (at Chicago).
