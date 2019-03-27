Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play Thursday
Leonard is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Knicks for rest purposes.
Thursday's game is not part of a back-to-back on either end for Toronto, but the Raptors are still giving Leonard another night off anyway as they kick off a brief two-game road trip. Oddly enough, this will be the second time in 10 days that the Raptors have faced the Knicks, and Leonard will not have played in either matchup. Without Leonard last time, Toronto went smaller with its lineup, inserting Fred VanVleet into the starting lineup and playing Danny Green at small forward.
