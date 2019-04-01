Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Monday
Leonard will play Monday against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Leonard missed Thursday's game for load management purposes and Saturday's game due to a personal matter, but he'll be back in the lineup Monday as the Raptors tune up for the postseason. Toronto has no remaining back-to-backs, but it's possible Leonard could still be held out of another game or two down the stretch.
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on injury report•
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Out Saturday•
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play Thursday•
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Swipes six steals in easy win•
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 37 points in Friday's loss•
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in return•
