Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Monday

Leonard will play Monday against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Leonard missed Thursday's game for load management purposes and Saturday's game due to a personal matter, but he'll be back in the lineup Monday as the Raptors tune up for the postseason. Toronto has no remaining back-to-backs, but it's possible Leonard could still be held out of another game or two down the stretch.

