Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Wednesday
Leonard (foot) will play Wednesday against the Kings, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
After coming into the game as a game-time decision, Leonard will make his return after missing the past two games. He is expected to return to the starting five, meaning OG Anunoby will likely return to the bench. Leonard is averaging 26.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over 34.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...