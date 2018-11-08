Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Wednesday

Leonard (foot) will play Wednesday against the Kings, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

After coming into the game as a game-time decision, Leonard will make his return after missing the past two games. He is expected to return to the starting five, meaning OG Anunoby will likely return to the bench. Leonard is averaging 26.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over 34.0 minutes per game.

