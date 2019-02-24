Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will rest Sunday
Leonard will not play Sunday against Orlando, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
As they've done for much of the season, the Raptors will hold Leonard out for "load management" purposes, though Sunday's game does not come on a back-to-back. With Leonard out, expect Norman Powell, OG Anunoby and Patrick McCaw to absorb some minutes in his place.
