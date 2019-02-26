Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Will return Tuesday
Leonard will return for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
As expected, Leonard will be back in the starting five at his usual small forward spot after resting Sunday against Orlando. Last time out, Leonard put up 25 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes versus the Spurs.
