Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't be held out of all back-to-backs

Leonard won't necessarily be held out of back-to-backs in the future, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct 17, the Raptors played a stretch of four games in six days, including a back-to-back, which contributed to the decision to rest Leonard on Saturday. The team will continue to be cautious with their star as he missed 73 games last year, although there is no set predetermination for his status on back-to-backs going forward as the rest was primarily due to the four games in six days.