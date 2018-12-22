Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play in back-to-back

Leonard will be held out of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers to rest, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Initially, there were reports that Leonard might play his first back-to-back of the season, but he's been ruled out for Saturday's tilt. He'll get plenty of rest before Toronto's next matchup Wednesday in Miami.

