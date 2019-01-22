Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't return until Friday

Leonard (rest) will remain out Wednesday against the Pacers but will return to action Friday against Houston, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Leonard is set to miss four consecutive contests while getting some rest, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup against James Harden and the Rockets on Friday. The Raptors are holding Leonard out simply to manage his workload and to ensure he's well-rested throughout the season. Norman Powell and C.J. Miles should be in line for an uptick in minutes over the next two matchups with Leonard out of the mix.