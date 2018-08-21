Felder has signed a one-year, partially guaranteed contract to compete for a roster spot with the Raptors during training camp, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.

Felder played 16 games between Chicago and Detroit last season, but spent most of his time in the G-League, where he started 19 of his 20 appearances. There, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. In the event he's unable to make the Raptors' roster, he'd likely head back to the G-League to continue refining his skills.