Raptors' Kay Felder: Inks camp deal with Toronto
Felder has signed a one-year, partially guaranteed contract to compete for a roster spot with the Raptors during training camp, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.
Felder played 16 games between Chicago and Detroit last season, but spent most of his time in the G-League, where he started 19 of his 20 appearances. There, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. In the event he's unable to make the Raptors' roster, he'd likely head back to the G-League to continue refining his skills.
More News
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...