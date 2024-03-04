Olynyk agreed to a two-year, $26.25 million extension with the Raptors on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Following a trade out of Utah, the 32-year-old Canadian has -- perhaps unsurprisingly -- fit in well in Toronto, posting averages of 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 46.0 percent shooting over his first nine appearances as a Raptor. He'll remain with his hometown team for at least another two years, and with Jakob Poeltl (finger) going down, Olynyk will likely be in the starting lineup Tuesday.