Olynyk (recently traded) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Olynyk was traded from the Jazz to the Raptors on Thursday and will be able to make his team debut a day later. He'll likely serve as the primary backup at center behind Jakob Poeltl.
