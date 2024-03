Olynyk logged 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Warriors.

Olynyk racked up his first double-double as a member of the Raptors, playing 28 minutes in the loss. With Scottie Barnes likely to miss multiple weeks due to a fractured hand, Olynyk could be in line for a larger role. If he is available in your league, it makes sense to grab him given what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes.