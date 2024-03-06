Olynyk amassed 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 loss to the Pelicans.
With Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left pinky finger, Olynyk slid into the starting lineup and did a little bit of everything in the blowout loss. He figures to remain the starting center for as long as Poeltl is sidelined. Olynyk provides value as a playmaker and shooter, reflected in his career highs this season of 4.2 assists per game and 53.9 percent field-goal shooting.
