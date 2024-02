Olynyk provided 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 122-99 loss to the Spurs.

Olynyk and Jakob Poeltl (12 points, six rebounds, 20 minutes) formed a balanced split at center on Monday. Olynyk should not be counted on as a reliable source of steals, but he appears to be comfortable in the Raptors' offense and has been chipping in consistently on the glass this season.