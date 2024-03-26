Olynyk provided 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to the Nets.

Olynyk barely reached double-digit scoring figures in what was an abysmal offensive showing from the Raptors, but he made his presence felt as a playmaker from the low post, tallying nine assists -- he's now racked up 24 assists over his last three appearances. Olynyk was promoted to a starting role in early March and is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game since then.