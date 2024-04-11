Olynyk (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Miami.
Olynyk sat out Wednesday against the Nets due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in action following his one-game absence. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.
