Olynyk won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Pacers due to a lower back strain, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. He will finish the contest with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes.

Olynyk had a minimal impact in Wednesday's game before leaving early with a back injury. His next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star Break on Feb. 22 against Brooklyn.