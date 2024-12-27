Olynyk is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Olynyk will start for the first time this season and will be at center due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (groin). He's made seven appearances off the bench this season, averaging 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
