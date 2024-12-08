Olynyk amassed 13 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 14 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 loss to the Mavericks.

Olynyk made his 2024-25 regular-season debut Saturday after missing the first 23 games due to a sprained back. He only played 14 minutes in his return, but he made the most of his limited playing time as he connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and led the Raptors' bench in scoring. Olynyk should gradually see his minutes increase as he works into game shape, and his next opportunity for more playing time comes Monday against the Knicks.